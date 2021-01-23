Urdu Mushaira held against #CannoliOwners outside Islamabad café
Web Desk
07:51 PM | 23 Jan, 2021
Urdu Mushaira held against #CannoliOwners outside Islamabad café
Share

Keeping up with their promise, Limo Soda Show creators successfully hosted an Urdu Mushaira outside the notorious Cannoli by Soul Cafe on Saturday.

Denouncing the elitist behaviour of the owners of Cannoli, Dia and Uzma, the protest was arranged as a gesture to support the Cannoli manager Awais.

The two content creators from Islamabad invited the citizens to participate in an Urdu Mushaira outside the Cannoli Café Soul in Islamabad today (January 23). On FaceBook,18,900 people responded to the invitation, with 1,600 indicating they are going and 9,400 saying they are interested.

The Mushaira was held outside with many Pakistanis in attendance.

 The brutal trolling continued as comedian Ali Gul Pur posted a video on his Twitter handle:

"My friend Uzma and myself Kaisa-Dia want to introduce you to our staff"

The infamous video that struck a nerve of the Pakistanis was all about Cannoli's owners belittling their manager, Awais, over his inability to speak English. Spreading like wildfire, the video has unanimously united Pakistanis from different walks of life as they come to Awais' support. Things did not cool down even after the owners issued an apology, which many believed was half-hearted and tone-deaf.

While the Pakistanis may have gone an ‘Urdu mushaira’ outside the eatery and the merciless trolling, this might serve as a reminder that's its high time to leave behind the post-colonial hangover and proudly embrace our culture and language.

Pakistanis plan an ‘Urdu Mushaira’ outside ... 03:34 PM | 22 Jan, 2021

Pakistanis are going overboard with their support for the manager of the Cannoli by Café Soul and have planned ...

More From This Category
Sana Fakhar responds to social media backlash ...
09:28 PM | 23 Jan, 2021
US television host Larry King dies, aged 87
08:59 PM | 23 Jan, 2021
Pakistan Navy chief Admiral Amjad Khan visits ...
08:08 PM | 23 Jan, 2021
#JusticeforChuck – Protest against animal ...
07:02 PM | 23 Jan, 2021
PM Imran terms Shaukat Khanum hospital in Karachi ...
06:09 PM | 23 Jan, 2021
Meera reveals the date of her wedding; who is she ...
05:32 PM | 23 Jan, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Sana Fakhar responds to social media backlash after bold pics with hubby go viral (VIDEO)
09:28 PM | 23 Jan, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr