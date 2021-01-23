Pakistan Navy chief Admiral Amjad Khan visits Saudi Arabia, meets heads of armed forces

KARACHI – Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi held meetings with Chief of General Staff and Commander Royal Saudi Naval Forces during his official visit to Saudi Arabia.

Upon his arrival at Royal Saudi Naval Forces (RSNF) Headquarters Riyadh, Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi was received by Commander Royal Saudi Naval Forces Vice Admiral Fahad bin Abdullah Al Ghofaily, said a Pakistan Navy press release.

A smartly dressed contingent of RSNF presented Guard of Honour to the Naval Chief.

Admiral Niazi was given comprehensive briefing on RSNF setup and its ongoing operations. He also visited their Command and Control Centre.

Later, the naval chief called on Chief of General Staff General Fayyad bin Hamid Al Ruwaili and Commander Royal Naval Forces Vice Admiral Fahad bin Abdullah Al Ghofaily in separate meetings where matters of mutual interest and bilateral defence relations were discussed.

The officials acknowledged brotherly ties between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia. The Saudi officials lauded the contributions of Pakistan in spearheading various initiatives for peace and stability in the region. They also appreciated the role of Pakistan Navy in training and capacity building of RSNF troops.

This visit was expected to boost the bilateral cooperation between both the countries in general and navies in particular.