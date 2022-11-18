Shahroz Sabzwari and Kiran Haq buckle up for new project

Noor Fatima
09:00 PM | 18 Nov, 2022
Shahroz Sabzwari and Kiran Haq buckle up for new project
Lollywood's onscreen couples are famous for their chemistry and screen presence. The latest reel-life couple to steal the hearts of netizens is Shehrzo Sabzwari and Kiran Haq.

According to media reports, the duo has been roped in for a mega project that will propel their fame to new heights.  

The Zard Zamano Ka Sawera actor and Zindagi Aur Kitne Zakham star have been paired for the very first time for Lollywood star Fahad Mustafa’s next mega TV serial for ARY Digital.

Netizens and fans of both talented actors have expressed their joy and eagerness to watch the latest drama serial.  

On the work front, Sabzwari was last seen in Hasad, Dil Ruba, Nand, Teri Raah Main, Yeh Ishq Samajh Na Aaye, and Dil-e-Veeran.

Haq, on the other hand, was seen in Haqeeqat, Tu Zindagi Hai, Khoob Seerat, Raaz-e-Ulfat, Dil Tanha Tanha, and Fitoor.

09:00 PM | 18 Nov, 2022

