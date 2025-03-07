Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Rajanpur tops Punjab districts in performance rankings, Lahore slips to 20th

LAHORE – Rajanpur district has secured the top position among all the Punjab districts based on key performance indicators (KPIs) developed by the Board of Revenue (BoR) and relevant authorities.

According to reports, a new system, led by the deputy commissioner, was introduced four months ago to assess each district’s performance.

The KPIs focus on various areas such as case resolution, field visits, public services, innovation and expansion projects, government land leases and auctions, land distribution and mutations, and government dues recovery. Senior officers’ performance is also evaluated under this system.

In contrast, Lahore ranked 20th on the list, reflecting a below-par performance.

An official report for January 2025 shows Rajanpur leading with 91.11 points out of 100, while Talagang, which became a district in 2022, ranked last with 49.56 points. Lodhran followed Rajanpur with 87.92 points, while Bahawalnagar scored 87.42, Gujrat 83.96, Sargodha 83.52, Pakpattan 82.06, Chiniot 81.34, Sheikhupura 80.95, and Toba Tek Singh 80.29.

Other districts’ scores include Dera Ghazi Khan (79.87), Hafizabad (78.62), Narowal (78.06), Faisalabad (77.1), Bhakkar (76.79), Khanewal (76.1), Mandi Bahauddin (76.04), Khushab (75.07), Multan (74.31), Nankana Sahib (74.03), Lahore (74.18), Gujranwala (74.13), Muzaffargarh (73.06), Kasur (73.03), Mianwali (72.72), Sahiwal (72.22), Layyah (70.54), Kot Addu (69.19), Attock (66.91), Wazirabad (65.96), Jhang (63.24), Chakwal (62.5), Sialkot (62.49), Vehari (62.28), Rawalpindi (60.74), Murree (58.95), Jhelum (58.48), Bahawalpur (57.99), Okara (57.88), Rahim Yar Khan (55.29), and Talagang (49.56).

As per an official notification, the performance of field officers, including deputy commissioners, commissioners, and judicial members of the BoR, is now closely monitored.

Naib tehsildars and tehsildars are evaluated based on mutation attestations, record corrections, court case disposals, revenue recovery, e-Girdawari, partition proceedings, and revenue estate digitization. Assistant commissioners’ KPIs include court case disposals, field inspections, public facilitation, disciplinary actions, state land auctions and leases, mutation attestations, revenue recovery, and record digitization.

District collectors, additional DCs (revenue), and additional commissioners have similar KPIs emphasizing e-governance, transparency, and ease of doing business.

KPIs for the Director General of Katchi Abadis focus on granting proprietary rights, completing pending regularizations, and digitizing records.

The Director Land Records (DLR) is assessed on revenue record digitization, processing trust applications, and handling financial assistance cases for revenue staff.

The Punjab Disaster Management Authority DG’s KPIs include preparing contingency plans, implementing early warning systems, raising public awareness, disaster management reforms, inspecting flood-fighting equipment, desilting water channels, and developing urban flooding SOPs.

Picture of Web Desk
Web Desk
Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Gold Rates

Forex

Currency Exchange Rates in Pakistan Today – 7 March 2025 Friday
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 278.65 279.9
Euro EUR 309.4 312
UK Pound Sterling GBP 365.2 369
U.A.E Dirham AED 75.60 76.25
Saudi Riyal SAR 73.80 74.45
Australian Dollar AUD 186.5 189.13
Bahrain Dinar BHD 732.6 740.6
Canadian Dollar CAD 202.65 207
China Yuan CNY 38.25 38.65
Danish Krone DKK 40.03 40.43
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.68 36.03
Indian Rupee INR 3.34 3.45
Japanese Yen JPY 1.98 1.99
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 903.45 908.53
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 59.25 60.25
New Zealand Dollar NZD 169.34 171.34
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.14 26.44
Omani Riyal OMR 723.13 727.21
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.44 77.14
Singapore Dollar SGD 201.75 203.75
Swedish Korona SEK 26.15 26.45
Swiss Franc CHF 324 328.94
Thai Bhat THB 7.57 7.72

