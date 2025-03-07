Marwat discloses party leader funding Imran Khan’s Bani Gala, Zaman Park residences

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Sher Afzal Marwat has revealed that party leader Iftikhar Rasool Ghumman spent Rs200 million on PTI and bore all security expenses for Imran Khan, including the cost of the armored container used for his protection.

Speaking to a private TV channel, Marwat stated that Ghumman also financed the expenses of both Imran Khan’s residences – Zaman Park in Lahore and Bani Gala in Islamabad.

Discussing the ticket allocation controversy, Marwat disclosed that Ghumman had sought a PTI ticket for the NA-98 Samundari constituency (Faisalabad-IV). According to Marwat, when he discussed the matter with Imran Khan, the PTI founder agreed that Ghumman should be awarded the ticket.

However, a week after the official announcement on January 12, 2024, the ticket was unexpectedly withdrawn and reassigned to Mumtaz Ahmed – a candidate who had previously left PTI, swearing via affidavit that he would refrain from politics for at least five years.

Marwat clarified that he does not blame Imran Khan for his removal from certain party matters, stating that Khan appreciated his contributions. However, he expressed concern that certain individuals are misleading Imran Khan about him and others, leading to questionable decisions within the party.

Highlighting PTI’s internal challenges, Marwat criticised the party’s current trajectory, claiming it is losing direction and failing on multiple fronts.

He pointed out that PTI’s core committee has 85 members, while the political committee consists of 38 members, suggesting that an overcrowded leadership structure is causing inefficiency.

Marwat, who was responsible for overseeing Imran Khan’s jail matters during his time in Attock and Adiala jails, expressed his dissatisfaction with the ongoing reshuffling of party positions. He stressed that the PTI founder should stick to his decisions instead of allowing others to influence internal matters.

He further alleged that people are approaching Imran Khan in jail to secure favorable outcomes for themselves, casting doubt on the finality of recent party decisions.

Regarding PTI’s organisational structure, Marwat highlighted its weaknesses, stating that there is no solid party framework in most parts of the country. He lamented that PTI failed to field candidates in Sindh and Balochistan, with Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) being the only province where the party structure remains intact – a result of Ali Amin Gandapur’s dedicated efforts.

Marwat called for a comprehensive overhaul of PTI’s organizational structure nationwide, except in KP. He criticized favoritism within the party, alleging that unqualified individuals hold key positions due to personal connections rather than merit.

Citing an example, he mentioned Salman Akram Raja’s appointment as PTI’s Secretary General after Omar Ayub’s resignation, suggesting the decision lacked proper consideration. Marwat also revealed that although he was nominated for the position of Public Accounts Committee (PAC) Chairman, the appointment was delayed for two months due to internal conspiracies, and ultimately, someone else was given the role.

Marwat further criticised the party’s handling of tickets for the 2023 general elections, disclosing that seven tickets were allocated to a single family in Sindh. He claimed the decision was reversed only after he raised concerns about it.

These revelations shed light on PTI’s internal struggles, exposing favouritism, lack of structure, and growing dissatisfaction among senior leaders.