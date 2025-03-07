Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Trump to visit Saudi Arabia for $1 trillion investment talks, defence deals

WASHINGTON – US President Donald Trump has announced that he will visit Saudi Arabia in the next six weeks to discuss a $1 trillion investment deal.

Speaking to reporters at the Oval Office, Trump revealed that the Saudi government has agreed to invest $1 trillion in American companies over the next four years, focusing largely on defense equipment and other US businesses.

“I told them I would come when they give $1 trillion to American companies… and they said yes,” Trump stated.

He added that Saudi Arabia has already invested $450 billion during his presidency, emphasizing that their relations have always been “excellent.” Trump highlighted that Saudi Arabia’s financial resources have grown, further strengthening ties with his administration.

Trump’s Middle East envoy, Steve Witkoff, confirmed that next week, US and Ukrainian officials will meet in Saudi Arabia to discuss the Russia-Ukraine war.

Trump also hinted at an upcoming decision regarding the temporary legal status of over 200,000 Ukrainians residing in the US.

This investment deal aims to boost economic cooperation between the two nations, particularly enhancing investments in the defense and military sectors.

Picture of Web Desk
Web Desk
Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

