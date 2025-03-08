WATCH: Jacobabad Dacoits surround female teachers in school van amid ‘Daku Raaj’

KARACHI – Armed bandits, also known as ‘Sindh Dakus’ continue to terrorise citizens,and now a kidnapping attempt of several female teachers surfaced online, showing lawlessness in the country’s southeastern region.

The abduction and harassment attempt was captured in a video as a group of armed dacoits ambushed school van en route to pick up students. The robbers stopped the van and attempted to abduct female teachers.

A clip shows terrified teachers reciting Ayatul Kursi while armed assailants surrounded the vehicle. At the time of the incident, there were nine people inside the van, including the teachers. As locals tried to intervene, robbers fired shots into the air before fleeing the scene.

A case has been registered against those responsible for the act, and further investigations are underway.

This latest incident comes just days after another abduction occurred in the area. On March 6, armed bandits kidnapped three employees of Sui Gas in the B-Section Thull police station area near Nasir Shaikh, Jacobabad.

Authorities are growing increasingly concerned about the rise in criminal activities, particularly kidnappings for ransom, in Jacobabad and surrounding areas.