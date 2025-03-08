Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Saudi Arabia’s desert turns into ‘Winter wonderland’ after hailstorm

Saudi Arabias Desert Turns Into Winter Wonderland After Hailstorm

RIYADH – Saudi Arabia’s Tabuk, Al-Jawf and Ḥāʾil regions witnessed intense rainfall and heavy hailstorms, leading to major drop in temperatures as the extreme weather transformed the desert landscape, with areas being covered in a white blanket of hail.

In the Tabuk region, torrential rains added chill while Ḥāʾil region experienced similar weather patterns, where heavy rain and hail created stunning ‘winter wonderland’.

Saudi Met Department said the weather will remain uncertain until Tuesday, with some areas expecting light to heavy rainfall. The department also noted that temperatures have continued to drop in various regions following the rainfall and hailstorm.

Al-Jawf region has been transformed into a breathtaking winter scene after an unexpected hailstorm covered the desert in white. The severe weather caused flooding, leaving vehicles trapped in rising waters.

Emergency services have been working tirelessly to manage the situation, with local authorities deploying more than 350 responders and heavy equipment to affected areas.

Snow and hail hit Saudi Arabia’s desert for the first time

