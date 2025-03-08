Beware: Don’t donate to THESE Banned organizations this Ramazan (Full List here)

LAHORE – Authorities in Punjab cautioned people not to donate to these 84 unregistered and banned charity organizations as the government taking stern measures to curb terror financing.

In an update, Home Department shared full list of proscribed groups and giving money to such outfits is violation of Anti-Terrorism Act and will land you in trouble.

It warned that serious legal action will be taken against those who assisted organizations involved in anti-state activities in Pakistan. Jamaat-ud-Dawa, Lashkar-e-Jhangvi, Jaish-e-Mohammad, Lashkar-e-Taiba, Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan TTP, Al-Qaeda, and several others were in the list.

Other banned organizations on the list include Hizb-ut-Tahrir, Khuddam-ul-Islam, ISIS, Balochistan Liberation Army. Authorities have urged the public to be cautious and refrain from engaging with any of these groups to avoid facing legal consequences.