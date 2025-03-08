Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

President Zardari, PM Shehbaz mark women’s progress, pledge more efforts for Equality

ISLAMABAD – Pakistani leaders vowed continued support for women’s rights on International Women’s Day.

In special message, President Asif Zardari and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif reaffirmed their commitment to empowering women and ensuring they reach their full potential. Both leaders emphasized the importance of taking further steps to improve policies aimed at promoting women’s safety, education, and economic independence.

Zardari also highlighted Islamabad’s continued dedication to advancing women’s rights, aligning with both constitutional principles and international obligations. He pointed to the significant legal measures already taken, including the enactment of laws addressing domestic violence, workplace harassment, and gender-based discrimination.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif reiterated government’s determination to further promote women’s rights. He expressed his vision of a Pakistan where every woman’s potential is recognized and where every girl’s dreams are achievable.

The premier also acknowledged the progress made in advancing women’s rights through various policy interventions, legal reforms, and institutional support, while also emphasizing that Islam upholds the dignity and rights of women.

Both leaders called for continued efforts to improve the situation for women in Pakistan, underlining the vital role of women in the country’s progress and development.

Lahore gears up for Aurat March 2025 as women take to streets on Feb 12

ICC Champions Trophy Quiz

