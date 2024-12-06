Today Gold Rates in Pakistan – 6 December 2024

KARACHI – Gold Rates in Pakistan currently stayed at Rs275,700 per tola and 10 grams cost Rs236,368 on December 6 2024, Friday.
These rates are from Sarafa Association and are subject to fluctuations.
Gold Rates in Pakistan Today
|Gold Type
|New Price
|per Tola
|Rs275,700
|per 10 Grams
|Rs236,368
Gold price in Lahore, Karachi and Islamabad
|City
|Gold 24K per Tola
|Gold 24K 10gms
|Karachi
|Rs275,700
|Rs235,940
|Islamabad
|Rs275,700
|Rs235,940
|Lahore
|Rs275,700
|Rs235,940
|Multan
|Rs275,700
|Rs235,940
|Peshawar
|Rs275,700
|Rs235,940
