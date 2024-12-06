Today Gold Rates in Pakistan – 6 December 2024

KARACHI – Gold Rates in Pakistan currently stayed at Rs275,700 per tola and 10 grams cost Rs236,368 on December 6 2024, Friday.

22 karat Gold is being sold at 258,975 per tola, 21 Karat at247,162, and 18 Karat at 211,825.

These rates are from Sarafa Association and are subject to fluctuations.

Gold Rates in Pakistan Today

Gold Type New Price per Tola Rs275,700 per 10 Grams Rs236,368

Gold price in Lahore, Karachi and Islamabad