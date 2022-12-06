Today's gold rates in Pakistan – 06 December 2022

08:15 AM | 6 Dec, 2022
Today's gold rates in Pakistan – 06 December 2022
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs163,700 on Tuesday.

The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs 140,350. Likewise,10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs 128,380 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 149,690.

Important note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 163,700 PKR 1,950
Karachi PKR 163,700 PKR 1,950
Islamabad PKR 163,700 PKR 1,950
Peshawar PKR 163,700 PKR 1,950
Quetta PKR 163,700 PKR 1,950
Sialkot PKR 163,700 PKR 1,950
Attock PKR 163,700 PKR 1,950
Gujranwala PKR 163,700 PKR 1,950
Jehlum PKR 163,700 PKR 1,950
Multan PKR 163,700 PKR 1,950
Bahawalpur PKR 163,700 PKR 1,950
Gujrat PKR 163,700 PKR 1,950
Nawabshah PKR 163,700 PKR 1,950
Chakwal PKR 163,700 PKR 1,950
Hyderabad PKR 163,700 PKR 1,950
Nowshehra PKR 163,700 PKR 1,950
Sargodha PKR 163,700 PKR 1,950
Faisalabad PKR 163,700 PKR 1,950
Mirpur PKR 163,700 PKR 1,950

