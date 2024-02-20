IHC issues arrest warrants for DC Islamabad Irfan Memon in contempt case

ISLAMABAD - The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday issued arrest warrants for deputy commissioner of the capital city, Irfan Nawaz Memon, in a contempt case initiated over prolonged detention of PTI leader Shehryar Afridi.

Justice Babar Sattar has directed Inspector Generals of Police (IGPs) of all the four provinces and IG Islamabad to arrest the top bureaucrat from wherever he is and produce before court in the case.

The decision was issued after Afridi was re-arrested despite an order from the court.

Last year, the high court had framed charges against Deputy Commissioner (DC) of Islamabad Irfan Nawaz Memon and three others in a contempt case.

Justice Sattar had indicted Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) operations Jamil Zafar, Superintendent (SP) Farooq Buttar and Station House Officer (SHO) Nasir Manzoor.

Afridi and Shandana Gulzar were detained by the Islamabad Police under the 3 MPO issued by the DC for their alleged involvement in the May 9 violence.

Afridi had been in police custody since May 16 as he was arrested by police for multiple times after local courts ordered his release.