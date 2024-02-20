IHC issues arrest warrants for DC Islamabad Irfan Memon in contempt case

ISLAMABAD - The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday issued arrest warrants for deputy commissioner of the capital city, Irfan Nawaz Memon, in a contempt case initiated over prolonged detention of PTI leader Shehryar Afridi.
Justice Babar Sattar has directed Inspector Generals of Police (IGPs) of all the four provinces and IG Islamabad to arrest the top bureaucrat from wherever he is and produce before court in the case.
The decision was issued after Afridi was re-arrested despite an order from the court.
Last year, the high court had framed charges against Deputy Commissioner (DC) of Islamabad Irfan Nawaz Memon and three others in a contempt case.
Justice Sattar had indicted Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) operations Jamil Zafar, Superintendent (SP) Farooq Buttar and Station House Officer (SHO) Nasir Manzoor.
Afridi and Shandana Gulzar were detained by the Islamabad Police under the 3 MPO issued by the DC for their alleged involvement in the May 9 violence.
Afridi had been in police custody since May 16 as he was arrested by police for multiple times after local courts ordered his release.
Pakistani currency remained largely stable against US dollar and other currencies in the open market on February 20, 2024 (Tuesday).
In the open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 279.05 for buying and 282.1 for selling.
On Tuesday, Euro stands at 301 for buying and 304 for selling while British Pound rate stands at 352.4 for buying, and 355.4 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED hovers at 76.55 whereas the Saudi Riyal saw slight increase, with new rates at 74.2.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|279.05
|282.1
|Euro
|EUR
|301
|304
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|352.4
|355.4
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|76.55
|77.25
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|74.2
|75
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|180
|182
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|743.12
|751.12
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|206.5
|208.5
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.84
|39.24
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.24
|40.64
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.74
|36.09
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.48
|3.59
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.10
|2.18
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|906.33
|915.33
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.6
|59.2
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|170.1
|172.1
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.43
|26.73
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|725.75
|733.75
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.76
|77.46
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|207
|207
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.85
|27.15
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|315.64
|318.14
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.93
|8.08
