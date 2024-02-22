Rawalpindi man arrested for running smear campaign against Chief Justice Isa

ISLAMABAD – Authorities on Thursday held a suspect who orchestrated a malicious social media campaign against Chief Justice of Pakistan Qazi Faez Isa.

Abdul Wasay, a resident of Rawalpindi, was apprehended on February 20, 2024 for allegedly running smear campaign on X/Twitter and other social platforms against the country's top judge.

The development comes a month after investigators formed a 5-member JIT to probe into a malicious social media campaign against Supreme Court judges.

The high-powered JIT was formed as Supreme Court upheld the Election Commission of Pakistan’s decision to revoke PTI’s electoral symbol bat and declare its intra-party polls unconstitutional.

Later, thousands of posts were shared online against CJP Isa and other judges under a hate campaign. More than 600 accounts were pointed out and inquiries were registered against as many as 100.

The government also sent call-up notices to dozens of politicians and political workers, but the apex court told authorities not to harass journalists.