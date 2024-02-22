Rawalpindi man arrested for running smear campaign against Chief Justice Isa

ISLAMABAD – Authorities on Thursday held a suspect who orchestrated a malicious social media campaign against Chief Justice of Pakistan Qazi Faez Isa.
Abdul Wasay, a resident of Rawalpindi, was apprehended on February 20, 2024 for allegedly running smear campaign on X/Twitter and other social platforms against the country's top judge.
The development comes a month after investigators formed a 5-member JIT to probe into a malicious social media campaign against Supreme Court judges.
The high-powered JIT was formed as Supreme Court upheld the Election Commission of Pakistan’s decision to revoke PTI’s electoral symbol bat and declare its intra-party polls unconstitutional.
Later, thousands of posts were shared online against CJP Isa and other judges under a hate campaign. More than 600 accounts were pointed out and inquiries were registered against as many as 100.
The government also sent call-up notices to dozens of politicians and political workers, but the apex court told authorities not to harass journalists.
Pakistani rupee remains stable against US dollar and other currencies in the open market on February 22, 2024 (Thursday)
In the open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 279.6 for buying and 282.4 for selling.
Euro comes down to 300.2 for buying and 303.2 for selling while British Pound rate stands at 350.6 for buying, and 354.1 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED hovers at 76.2 whereas the Saudi Riyal saw slight increase, with new rates at 74.45.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|279.6
|282.4
|Euro
|EUR
|300.2
|303.2
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|350.6
|354.1
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|76.2
|76.95
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|74.45
|75.2
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|181.15
|183.15
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|743.32
|751.32
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|207.15
|209.15
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.89
|39.29
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.38
|40.78
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.74
|36.09
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.37
|3.48
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.10
|2.18
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|902.41
|911.41
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.6
|59.2
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|171.68
|173.68
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.43
|26.73
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|725.96
|733.96
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.76
|77.46
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|207.1
|209.1
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.53
|26.83
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|316.9
|319.4
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.93
|8.08
