PIA slashes 15pc fares for international flights
Share
ISLAMABAD – Minister for Aviation Khawaja Saad Rafique has announced up to 15 percent reduction in the PIA’s fares on international routes.
In a video message, Khawaja Saad said that Pakistan International Airlines had decreased fares of all domestic flights following the reduction in prices of jet fuel and now it reduced fares on international routes too.
He said, it has been decided that there would be a significant decrease of 15 percent in the PIA’s fare for the flights operating on the routes of Gulf and the United Arab Emirates, a 10 percent reduction in tickets for Saudi Arabia and 8 per cent for Canada-bound flights.
Earlier on Saturday, Mr Rafique had announced a 10pc reduction on domestic routes of PIA flights, in addition to the 10pc discount on the economy class of Pakistan Railways.
This move by the government came about after recent reduction in the prices of petroleum products.
The aviation minister said a 10pc discount was being given on fares of both classes of domestic flights of the national flag carrier.
PIA slashes fares by 30pc on Eidul Adha 07:20 PM | 8 Jul, 2022
ISLAMABAD – After the Railways, the Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) also decreased fares by 30 percent for ...
- Make your own wanda for milch animals11:29 AM | 18 Jul, 2022
- What is the right age of paddy nursery to transfer?03:14 PM | 2 Jul, 2022
- Cotton crop care during monsoon05:45 PM | 28 Jun, 2022
- Rooftop agriculture07:25 PM | 25 Jun, 2022
- Paddy directly from seed cultivation method05:56 AM | 22 Jun, 2022
- PIA slashes 15pc fares for international flights12:10 PM | 21 Jul, 2022
-
- Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, ...11:05 AM | 21 Jul, 2022
- Today's gold rates in Pakistan – 21 July 202210:54 AM | 21 Jul, 2022
-
-
- Katrina Kaif delights fans with pictures from Maldives trip11:11 PM | 20 Jul, 2022
- The Sophia Mirza question09:52 PM | 20 Jul, 2022
- Pakistan ranks second worst on gender inequality10:55 PM | 13 Jul, 2022
- Pakistani stars celebrate Eidul-Adha in style06:20 PM | 10 Jul, 2022
- Pakistani celebrities who are performing Hajj 202210:16 PM | 5 Jul, 2022
- Films releasing in Pakistan on Eidul Adha 202211:51 PM | 5 Jul, 2022