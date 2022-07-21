PIA slashes 15pc fares for international flights
12:10 PM | 21 Jul, 2022
PIA slashes 15pc fares for international flights
ISLAMABAD – Minister for Aviation Khawaja Saad Rafique has announced up to 15 percent reduction in the PIA’s fares on international routes.

In a video message, Khawaja Saad said that Pakistan International Airlines had decreased fares of all domestic flights following the reduction in prices of jet fuel and now it reduced fares on international routes too.

He said, it has been decided that there would be a significant decrease of 15 percent in the PIA’s fare for the flights operating on the routes of Gulf and the United Arab Emirates, a 10 percent reduction in tickets for Saudi Arabia and 8 per cent for Canada-bound flights.

Earlier on Saturday, Mr Rafique had announced a 10pc reduction on domestic routes of PIA flights, in addition to the 10pc discount on the economy class of Pakistan Railways.

This move by the government came about after recent reduction in the prices of petroleum products.

The aviation minister said a 10pc discount was being given on fares of both classes of domestic flights of the national flag carrier.

