PIA slashes fares by 30pc on Eidul Adha
07:20 PM | 8 Jul, 2022
ISLAMABAD – After the Railways, the Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) also decreased fares by 30 percent for passengers during the Eid-ul-Azha.
According to details, Federal Minister for Aviation Khawaja Saad Rafique has directed CEO of the national flag carrier to cut fares and facilitate people trying to get to their loved ones on Eid.
Meanwhile, on Wednesday, the Railways had also offered 30% discounts on prices of tickets during Eid.
