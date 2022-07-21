Sri Lanka withdraws from hosting Asia Cup 2022

COLOMBO – The Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) on Thursday excused itself from organising Asia Cup 2022 in the island due to ongoing political and economic crisis.

The SLC has informed the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) about its decision to host the event.

According to Sri Lankan media, the SLC informed the ACC about its decision, maintaining that it is “not in a position” to organise the Asia Cup cricket tournament in the country due to the current political and economic situation of the country.

The development comes after the SLC recently postponed the third edition of the Lanka Premier League (LPL) due to the ongoing crisis.

The Asia Cup is slated to be held in August and September this year before the T20 World Cup in Australia.

A decision to hold the event in the United Arab Emirates hasn’t been finalised yet. The venue could, however, be any Asian country, including India.