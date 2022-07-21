Former IB chief Aftab Sultan appointed new NAB Chairman
02:36 PM | 21 Jul, 2022
Former Intelligence Bureau (IB) director general Aftab Sultan has been appointed National Accountability Bureau Chairman.
The federal cabinet on Thursday approved the appointment.
The allied parties had opposed the suggestion to appoint Sultan as the NAB chairman. However, the PML-N held consultations and finally made the decision for his appointment.
Sultan has served as the IB DG twice and has remained associated with the police department on senior posts as a grade-22 official.
More to follow...
