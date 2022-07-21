'Joyland' all set to release in Pakistan
Web Desk
03:08 PM | 21 Jul, 2022
'Joyland' all set to release in Pakistan
Source: Sania Saeed (Instagram)
Share

Pakistan’s first-ever Cannes Film Festival 2022 award-winning film Joyland left the entire nation in a celebratory mood.

Joyland is finally coming to Pakistan around fall this year. According to media outlets, filmmaker Saim Sadiq said that it was always meant to be screened here — getting selected by Cannes was just a bonus.

Sadiq also said, "He is not afraid of rejection by the censor board because he knows his film and consequently knows there is nothing to censor in it." 

Joyland features the likes of Sarwat Gilani, Sania Saeed, Ali Junejo, Alina Khan, and Rasti Farooq. Saim Saddiq's film features a daring portrait of a transgender dancer in a Muslim country.

In response to questions about the release of the movie in Pakistan, Sadiq said: “Yes! Joyland will be screening in Pakistan and UK, and US and Melbourne, Toronto, etc. At festivals and then in theaters. In good time”.

Joyland’s producer Sarmad Khoosat had also hinted at the release of the movie in Pakistan saying that the film will be screened at a good time. 

‘Joyland’: First-ever Cannes winning film on ... 11:18 AM | 7 Jun, 2022

Joyland, the first Pakistan film to win awards at the Cannes Film Festival 2022, will be released in Pakistan at a ...

More From This Category
Suspects in Sidhu Moosewala murder case shot dead ...
03:32 PM | 21 Jul, 2022
Madiha Iftikhar’s new dance video goes viral
11:35 AM | 21 Jul, 2022
Ushna Shah's new bold photos set internet on fire
10:20 AM | 21 Jul, 2022
Katrina Kaif delights fans with pictures from ...
11:11 PM | 20 Jul, 2022
The Sophia Mirza question 
09:52 PM | 20 Jul, 2022
Videos of Abdullah Shafique singing famous ...
08:14 PM | 20 Jul, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Suspects in Sidhu Moosewala murder case shot dead by Indian police
03:32 PM | 21 Jul, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr