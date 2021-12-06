Sialkot lynching: Sri Lankan manager's body arrives in Colombo

ISLAMABAD – A SriLankan Airlines flight arrived in Colombo on Monday with the remains of Priyantha Kumara, a Sri Lankan factory manager who worked in Pakistan for years and was lynched by a mob last week over blasphemy allegations.

The flight landed in Colombo at around 5pm where Kumara’s remains were received by Pakistan’s acting high commissioner in Colombo, Tanvir Ahmed, along with other Sri Lankan officials.

“Pakistan Acting High Commissioner Tanvir Ahmad and Press Secretary Kalsoom Qaiser received the mortal remains and conveyed the sympathies of the people and government of Pakistan to the relatives of the deceased present at the airport,” the Pakistan high commission in Colombo said in a statement.

Representatives from all walks of life visited the Pakistan High Commission on the occasion, the statement added: “They came from Sri Lankan Parliament, Coordinators for the Prime Minister of Sri Lanka for all religions including Hinduism, Christianity, Buddhism & Islam. All of them expressed their satisfaction over the quick action of the Pakistan Government in apprehension of the perpetrators of the Sialkot tragedy.”

Earlier, the remains of Kumara had been flown to Colombo from Lahore. His body was brought to Allama Iqbal International Airport in an ambulance and dispatched with state honors.

PM’s aide for Interfaith Harmony Hafiz Tahir Mahmood Ashrafi, Punjab Minister for Human Rights Ejaz Alam Augustine and Sri Lankan consulate officials were present at the airport.

سری لنکن شہری پریانتھا کماراکی میت کو سرکاری اعزاز کےساتھ لاہور سے سری لنکا روانہ کیاگیا



وزیراعلی پنجاب کی ہدایت پر صوبائی وزیر انسانی حقوق اعجاز عالم نے میت کو ریسیو کیا- SAPM مولانا طاہر اشرفی، سری لنکا کےاعزازی قونصل جنرل یاسین جوئیہ سمیت اہم عہدیداران بھی اس موقع پرموجود تھے pic.twitter.com/HqIKn0JLUE — Government of Punjab (@GovtofPunjabPK) December 6, 2021

The Sri Lankan High Commission to Pakistan also shared a tweet in this regard saying The High Commission appreciate the unstinted assistance by the Government of Pakistan and Provincial Gov of Panjab in making this transfer possible in such a short time period.

Remains of Diyawadanage Don Priyantha Kumar killed by a mob in Sialkot Pakistan was transferred from Lahore to Colombo by SriLankan Airlines this afternoon. pic.twitter.com/vO1jA0lvAG — Sri Lanka High Commission in Pakistan (@SLinPakistan) December 6, 2021

Earlier today, Colombo High Commissioner in Pakistan Vice Admiral Mohan Wijewickrama expressed satisfaction over Islamabad’s response to the gruesome murder. He also mentioned that the heart-wrenching incident won’t affect friendly ties between the two countries.

On the other hand, seven more prime accused were apprehended by law enforcers over the past 12 hours as arrests over the lynching of the Sri Lankan national continued amid stern directives from PM Imran Khan.

گزشتہ 12گھنٹے میں پولیس نے مزید 7 مرکزی کرداروں کو گرفتار کر لیا ہے۔ان میں سری لنکن مینیجر پر حملے کی پلاننگ میں شامل ملزم سمیت تشدد کرنے اور اشتعال پھیلانے والے بھی شامل ہیں۔اب تک 131 زیرحراست افراد میں سے 26 ملزمان کا مرکزی کرادر سامنے آیا ہے۔ @UsmanAKBuzdar #Sialkot https://t.co/LuqnJV1NH0 — Punjab Police Official (@OfficialDPRPP) December 6, 2021

So far, the cops have made 131 arrests, including 26 key accused, Punjab Police said on Twitter while over 800 people have been booked under the Anti-Terrorism Act (ATA) for their involvement in the lynching.

On Friday, a mob beat up, killed, and then burnt the body of Priyantha Kumara over blasphemy allegations. A case was then lodged against the suspects under sections of terrorism, murder, and assault.