Sarah and Falak steal hearts with latest travel vlog

Lollywood's favorite couple Sarah Khan and Falak Shabir are undoubtedly the most adorable in the showbiz industry.

The couple is often setting major goals for the newlyweds and bachelorette fans. Recenlty,the couple decided to vlog their luxurious lifestyle and it received positive reviews from netizens.

Since the couple is famous for their wanderlust, their travel vlogs are quite popular. Their family moments created a buzz on the internet, melting millions of hearts.

Shabir shared the vlogs on his YouTube channelm which garnered thousands of views. He posted the flight vlog during the vacation destination which, for obvious reasons, he did not reveal. He only revealed they are landing at a new destination soon and that they have visited the place with their daughter Alyana before.

The Tu Mera Dil singer also told the viewers that Sarah's sister Noor Zafar Khan is not accompanying them but Ayesha Khan will.

Throughout the vlog, the couple could be seen playing with Alyana, and sharing a glimpse of the food they had. Fans were ecstatic to see their favourite pair and sent prayers for a safe journey.

On the work front, Khan is set to star in the drama serial Wabaal.

