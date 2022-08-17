Sarah Khan bags Pride of Performance Award in Norway
While many Pakistanis were busy celebrating Independence day, a bunch of celebrities added more to their joy and pride by representing Pakistan abroad. The Raqs-e-Bismil famed actress Sarah Khan secured a prestigious award during an overseas Pakistanis event held in Olso, Norway.
Sarah Khan attended the event along with her husband Danish Taimoor. The Band Khirkiyan actress was honoured with the ‘Pride of Performance' award by the ‘Norway 14 August Committee’.
While giving a speech on the stage, the Nazr-e-Bad actress shared her immense happiness to have been conferred the award.
Shortly after the ceremony, the actress’s husband and famous Pakistani singer Falak Shabir took it to social media and shared a snippet of his wife’s thank you speech on his YouTube Channel.
Sarah Khan has worked in various popular dramas including Sabaat, Mohabbat Aag Si, Belapur Ki Dayan, and Kitni Girhain Baaki Hain, earning national and international recognition. She got nominated three times for the best actress category and won one award as ‘Best Supporting Actress’ by Hum Awards in 2016.
Sarah Khan received praises for Raqs-e-Bismil and Laapata. She was also seen in Ramadan drama serial Hum Tum. Her upcoming drama serial Wabaal is expected to release soon.
