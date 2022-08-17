What is Rahat Fateh Ali Khan doing in this viral video?

04:20 PM | 17 Aug, 2022
What is Rahat Fateh Ali Khan doing in this viral video?
Pakistani singing legend Rahat Fateh Ali Khan's stardom is unmatched when it comes to melodious songs. tuneful tunes, and musical delights.

However, the Zaroori Tha singer's recent video has left his fans absolutely worried and shocked. The aforementioned video comes after Rahat paid homage to his uncle, maestro Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan on his 24th death anniversary. 

Nevertheless, Khan has grabbed headlines for all the wrong reasons. The now-viral video of the O Re Piya crooner shows him showering love on NFAK's manager Haji, Iqbal Naqeeb. 

Adding how he holds Iqbal in high regard, Rahat was seen practically cajoling NFAK's manager. "We are one and we will always be one," he said in the video. 

Followed by sentiments of shock and surprise, many fans and netizens have expressed concern over what seemed to be Rahat's 'inebriated' state. 

