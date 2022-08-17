Celebrities pay tribute to Qavi Khan on getting Nishan-e-Imtiaz award

Qavi Khan is a seasoned Pakistani actor hailing among the most professional senior actors in the industry to date. Many young Pakistani actors suggest that the legendary artist is highly dedicated and enthusiastic.

Recently, the Pehchaan actor had been nominated by the President of Pakistan for the Nishan e Imtiaz award, which would mark his third presidential award.

Khan celebrated his success on the set of his upcoming drama Meri Shehzadi Diana along with Urwa and Ali Rehman Khan. Urwa Hocane also posted a heartwarming note for the veteran actor.

The Udaari actress wrote, "Qavi Khan Saab you are an inspiration! This post is dedicated to celebrate this institution of a person who turned 80 this year and has the most energy and patience on set!"

Mahira Khan also took to Instagram to celebrate Khan's success and pay homage, praising his dedication, sheer talent, and generosity.

Sanam Saeed also praised Qavi Khan and said that he was incredible in his role in Quaid E Azam Zindabad. Asim Raza said tha he’s the best man and nobody is like him. Ghana Ali, Fia Khan and Nabeel Qureshi also praised Qavi Khan in the comments.

According to media outlets, Pakistan's President Dr Arif Alvi conferred Pakistan civil awards on 253 Pakistani citizens as well as foreign nationals on the occasion of 76th Independence Day.

The list included Muhammad Qavi Khan for performing arts, Jahangir Khan for squash, Amjad Islam Amjad for poetry, Ahmad Arif Nizami, Mujibur Rehman Shami and Altaf Hassan Qureshi for journalism, Bilquis Bano Edhi and Muhammad Chipa for social services and Sardar Ahmad Nawaz Sukhera for public services.