Watch – Arijit Singh sings Ali Sethi's 'Pasoori' at a live concert in Mumbai
Web Desk
03:40 PM | 28 Nov, 2022
Source: Instagram
Art knows no borders has been proved by famous Indian singer, the king of romantic ballads, Arijit Singh who sang Ali Sethi and Shae Gill’s Coke Studio track "Pasoori" at his recent concert.

Originally released in February 2022, Pasoori continues to garner attention and popularity even nine months later.

A viral video on Twitter sees the Tum Hi Hou singer belt out Pasoori at a live concert in Mumbai with head-over-heel fans chanting the lyrics out loud. Videos show fans moving to the Coke Studio track and going gaga over Singh’s cover.

Divided by opinions, some fans thought that his cover was either an absolute delight or the worst cover ever. Some fans loved the cover, while others thought Ali Sethi, Shae Gill’s voice has no match.

Earlier, Singh has spoken in favour of Pakistani artists on his many gigs. He has sung praises of fellow singers and appreciated their talent.

Ali Zafar wishes to collaborate with Arijit Singh 04:00 PM | 19 Sep, 2022

Bollywood and India have been going berserk over Pakistani talent in particular after the Coke Studio Pasoori's ...

