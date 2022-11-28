Watch – Arijit Singh sings Ali Sethi's 'Pasoori' at a live concert in Mumbai
Art knows no borders has been proved by famous Indian singer, the king of romantic ballads, Arijit Singh who sang Ali Sethi and Shae Gill’s Coke Studio track "Pasoori" at his recent concert.
Originally released in February 2022, Pasoori continues to garner attention and popularity even nine months later.
A viral video on Twitter sees the Tum Hi Hou singer belt out Pasoori at a live concert in Mumbai with head-over-heel fans chanting the lyrics out loud. Videos show fans moving to the Coke Studio track and going gaga over Singh’s cover.
PASOORI - ARIJIT SINGH LIVE ????????#ArijitSingh #ArijitSinghLive pic.twitter.com/GhCPNQn8SO— ARIJITIAN FANS (@arijitianfans) November 26, 2022
Divided by opinions, some fans thought that his cover was either an absolute delight or the worst cover ever. Some fans loved the cover, while others thought Ali Sethi, Shae Gill’s voice has no match.
ARIJIT SINGH COVERING PASOORI AT HIS CONCERT IS LITERALLY EVERYTHING. I’M TEARING UP BECAUSE THIS EXACTLY THE KIND OF CROSS-BORDER LOVE, RESPECT AND ADORATION I LOVE TO SEE.— deeya. (@yaaremann) November 26, 2022
#ArijitSingh singing #Pasoori live in a concert is a whole vibe
????????#singer #arijit_singh #arijit #music #concert #alisethi #shaegill pic.twitter.com/GehskLOwSo— Quratulain Baloch (@Paknewsisbest) November 27, 2022
Earlier, Singh has spoken in favour of Pakistani artists on his many gigs. He has sung praises of fellow singers and appreciated their talent.
