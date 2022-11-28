Fawad Khan celebrates 41st birthday in style

Congratulations are in order for the king of Lollywood, Fawad Afzal Khan, as he celebrates his birthday. The ace actor turned 41 this year. Surrounded by his close family members and dearest friends, the Humsafar famed star cut a cake with a Maula Jatt theme, his highest-grossing film to date.

The Zindagi Gulzar Hai star was accompanied by his loving wife, Sadaf Fawad Khan, and a bunch of actors from the showbiz industry including Sanam Saeed, Ahmad Ali Akbar, Amna Babar, Bilal Lashari, and Gohar Rasheed that have been Khan's ride-or-die friends. The intimate birthday party was full of luxury.

Social media users have sent forth their wishes and congratulatory messages for Khan as he celebrates another year of success, happiness, and joy.

On the work front, Khan is currently basking in the unprecedented success of The Legend of Maula Jatt. The actor is currently working on Neelofar, Money Back Guarantee, and Aan.