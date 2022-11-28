Varun Dhawan opens up about crushing on Sania Mirza
Varun Dhawan opens up about crushing on Sania Mirza
Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan recently made a revelation about his former feelings for Tennis star Sania Mirza. The Judwaa 2 star stated that he had a huge crush Sania when he was a crew member on an ad film that featured Mirza.

The Student of the Year actor recalled, “I was working for Mad Productions, Mukul Anand’s team and I was working on an ad that featured Sania Mirza. We had to get 300 shoes. I went to Linking Road and rented 300 shoes. I had this huge crush on Sania Mirza at the time. She asked me for an apple. And I got this apple.”

He re-enacted the trembling he felt as he gave her mother the apple for Sania, and added, “I was giving her like I said Aunty… apple. Her mother thought I was crack or something. So she asked who told you to bring this apple?’ Luckily Sania came and said I want the apple. I got like ₹5000 for it, to get the shoes, and also maybe the apple.”

Varun is married to Natsaha Dalal, whereas Sania Mirza is hitched to Pakistani veteran cricketer Shoaib Malik.

Carving a niche for himself in Bollywood by giving consecutive hits, Dhawan's flawless acting skills and his easy-going personality made him a favourite among his peers and the masses.

On the work front,  Varun Dhawan is currently promoting his horror-comedy film Bhediya, helmed by Amar Kaushik.

