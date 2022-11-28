Not general elections but by-polls, ECP clarifies as PTI announces en mass resignations
Share
ISLAMABAD – The Election Commission of Pakistan has clarified that it will hold by-elections on the vacant seats as Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf, in its latest effort to pile pressure on the government, announced to dissolve the provincial assemblies.
The electoral watchdog issued a statement ahead of a crucial huddle of Imran Khan-led party as leaders of the former ruling party are chalking out a strategy for the dissolution of the Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa (K-P) and Punjab assemblies.
In a statement, a spokesperson of the Election Commission of Pakistan said only by-elections will be held on vacant seats if PTI stepped down from all assemblies.
He mentioned that by-elections would be held under constitutional procedure if any provincial assembly is dissolved, adding that up to Rs70 million will be required for holding a by-poll in any of the provincial constituencies.
Shooting down PTI’s strategy, an ECP spokesperson said that there is no specific law regarding the announcement of general elections if certain seats are vacated.
PTI calls meeting to discuss dissolving Punjab, ... 10:28 AM | 28 Nov, 2022
ISLAMABAD – Former ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf has called a meeting after announcing a strategy to quit all ...
Delving into details, he said the public representatives are elected for five years and if their seats get vacant due to any reason, authorities conduct by-polls within two months.
- Profile: General Qamar Javed Bajwa06:14 PM | 27 Nov, 2022
- Profile: Lieutenant General Faiz Hameed05:27 PM | 22 Nov, 2022
- Profile: Lieutenant General Azhar Abbas08:26 PM | 22 Nov, 2022
- Profile: Who is Farhat Shahzadi aka Farah Gogi?02:22 PM | 22 Nov, 2022
-
- Pakistan athlete beats Indian opponent to win gold at South Asian ...02:44 PM | 28 Nov, 2022
- Not general elections but by-polls, ECP clarifies as PTI announces en ...02:15 PM | 28 Nov, 2022
- Pakistani delegation embarks on Russia visit to negotiate potential ...01:44 PM | 28 Nov, 2022
- Outgoing Army Chief Gen Bajwa pays farewell calls on President Alvi, ...01:23 PM | 28 Nov, 2022
- Amar Khan dazzles on LSA 2022 red carpet10:22 PM | 27 Nov, 2022
- Is Hira Mani copying Kareena Kapoor in her latest yoga video?10:59 PM | 27 Nov, 2022
- South Indian actress wins title of India's 'Most Popular Female Star'08:02 PM | 27 Nov, 2022
- Only two Pakistani universities make it to Asia’s top 10003:15 PM | 10 Nov, 2022
- Pakistanis named among 'The World's Most Influential 500 Muslims'10:16 PM | 2 Nov, 2022
- Shehbaz Sharif, Imran Khan, Gen Bajwa named among world’s 500 most ...10:36 PM | 1 Nov, 2022
- India falls behind Pakistan, Myanmar in Global Hunger Index02:30 PM | 16 Oct, 2022