PTI calls meeting to discuss dissolving Punjab, KPK assemblies
ISLAMABAD – Former ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf has called a meeting after announcing a strategy to quit all provincial assemblies.
Reports in local media said top PTI leaders will meet today in the provincial capital Lahore, to discuss the matter of dissolving assemblies in two provinces.
PTI calls the meeting days after former premier Imran Khan announced their resignation from all provincial assemblies during the Rawalpindi power show. Meanwhile, the leaders of the central political party will exchange views on resigning from Sindh and Balochistan Assembly.
With PTI's mass resignations, at least 64 percent of the seats will become vacant, a move aimed at pressurizing the Sharif-led government for early elections.
