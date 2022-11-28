Army’s political quarantine to ensure stability in Pakistan: Gen Bajwa
Web Desk
11:05 AM | 28 Nov, 2022
Army’s political quarantine to ensure stability in Pakistan: Gen Bajwa
Source: File Photo
Share

ISLAMABAD – Outgoing Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa said the armed forces’ political quarantine aimed at fostering political stability in Pakistan.

In an interview with Gulf News, the top general admitted that the armed forces always remained a dominant player in national decision-making but reiterated that the army has now distanced itself from politics and its role has been restricted to the constitutional mandate.

He mentioned that the decision is being viewed negatively by a segment and led to personal criticism, but assured that the move will help enhance the army’s prestige in coming years.

Pakistan Army has enjoyed the unmatched respect and trust of nation throughout our history, he said, adding that the army’s constructive role in national security and development received unwavering public support.

COAS said Pakistan Army has always played its role in overcoming internal conflicts and that the forces also maintained balance in international politics through military diplomacy.

When asked about relations with the Gulf Cooperation Council, COAS said military diplomacy is complementary to Pakistan’s foreign policy and plays its due role in fostering bilateral relations with other countries, including in the Middle Eastern region.

He continued saying that forces' intimate engagements with Gulf countries at the leadership level have continuously helped nurture the long-standing ties and translate them into practical cooperation in areas of common interests.

He also predicted a robust and broad-based relationship with Arab nations in the future, which remained exclusive and independent of their bilateral relations with other countries.

Military's interference in Pakistani politics is ... 05:30 PM | 23 Nov, 2022

RAWALPINDI – Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Wednesday said the military had decided not to ...

COAS further sheds on neighbor Iran’s peculiar geo-strategic orientation that remained a major concern for the international community. Pakistan always desired peaceful and friendly relations with our Muslim neighbor and tried to maintain a positive working relationship, he said.

More From This Category
Sheikh Rashid trolled for sharing Los Angeles ...
12:49 PM | 28 Nov, 2022
Pakistan gets first batch of high-speed rail ...
12:15 PM | 28 Nov, 2022
Canada to shift visa centre back to Islamabad ...
11:44 AM | 28 Nov, 2022
PTI calls meeting to discuss dissolving Punjab, ...
10:28 AM | 28 Nov, 2022
PM Shehbaz lays stress on joint research, pooling ...
09:44 AM | 28 Nov, 2022
Pakistan kicks off nationwide polio vaccination ...
09:18 AM | 28 Nov, 2022

Famous People
Profile: General Syed Asim Munir
11:51 AM | 24 Nov, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Amar Khan dazzles on LSA 2022 red carpet
10:22 PM | 27 Nov, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr