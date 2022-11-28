Pakistan gets first batch of high-speed rail coaches from China
Share
KARACHI – First batch of high-speed rail coaches has arrived at Karachi’s Port from China in another ray of hope for the modern railway system in Pakistan.
Reports in local media said Pakistan Railways on Sunday received the first 46 out of 230 new high-speed passenger coaches from Beijing. The new rail coaches will be transported to Lahore by the Karachi-Lahore main line-1.
Chinese engineers will work together with Pakistan as part of the technology-transfer component of the purchase contract for high-speed coaches.
Officials will conduct test runs of imported coaches on the Main Line-1 from Karachi to Peshawar through Rohri, Sukkar, Bahawalpur, Khanewal, Lahore, and Rawalpindi.
#Pakistan Railways on Sunday received the first 46 out of 230 new high-speed passenger coaches from #China. The new rail coaches reached #Karachi port#TOKAlert pic.twitter.com/Vp8m6ZBT2C— Times of Karachi (@TOKCityOfLights) November 27, 2022
The commercial use of these coaches will begin on various fast passenger trains after the completion of the test run.
Pakistan Railways earlier inked an agreement with a Chinese locomotive for the acquisition of these trains.
Pakistan, China agree on early launch of ... 08:26 PM | 29 Sep, 2022
ISLAMABAD – Pakistan and China on Thursday agreed on the early launch of the much-awaited Mainline-1 (ML1) ...
- Profile: General Qamar Javed Bajwa06:14 PM | 27 Nov, 2022
- Profile: Lieutenant General Faiz Hameed05:27 PM | 22 Nov, 2022
- Profile: Lieutenant General Azhar Abbas08:26 PM | 22 Nov, 2022
- Profile: Who is Farhat Shahzadi aka Farah Gogi?02:22 PM | 22 Nov, 2022
- Sheikh Rashid trolled for sharing Los Angeles traffic jam clip as ...12:49 PM | 28 Nov, 2022
- Pakistan gets first batch of high-speed rail coaches from China12:15 PM | 28 Nov, 2022
- Canada to shift visa centre back to Islamabad from UAE after 10 years11:44 AM | 28 Nov, 2022
- Army’s political quarantine to ensure stability in Pakistan: Gen ...11:05 AM | 28 Nov, 2022
- PTI calls meeting to discuss dissolving Punjab, KPK assemblies10:28 AM | 28 Nov, 2022
- Is Hira Mani copying Kareena Kapoor in her latest yoga video?10:59 PM | 27 Nov, 2022
- South Indian actress wins title of India's 'Most Popular Female Star'08:02 PM | 27 Nov, 2022
- Urwa Hocane and Osman Khalid Butt shimmer at LSA stage08:29 PM | 27 Nov, 2022
- Only two Pakistani universities make it to Asia’s top 10003:15 PM | 10 Nov, 2022
- Pakistanis named among 'The World's Most Influential 500 Muslims'10:16 PM | 2 Nov, 2022
- Shehbaz Sharif, Imran Khan, Gen Bajwa named among world’s 500 most ...10:36 PM | 1 Nov, 2022
- India falls behind Pakistan, Myanmar in Global Hunger Index02:30 PM | 16 Oct, 2022