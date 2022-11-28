Pakistan gets first batch of high-speed rail coaches from China

KARACHI – First batch of high-speed rail coaches has arrived at Karachi’s Port from China in another ray of hope for the modern railway system in Pakistan.

Reports in local media said Pakistan Railways on Sunday received the first 46 out of 230 new high-speed passenger coaches from Beijing. The new rail coaches will be transported to Lahore by the Karachi-Lahore main line-1.

Chinese engineers will work together with Pakistan as part of the technology-transfer component of the purchase contract for high-speed coaches.

Officials will conduct test runs of imported coaches on the Main Line-1 from Karachi to Peshawar through Rohri, Sukkar, Bahawalpur, Khanewal, Lahore, and Rawalpindi.

#Pakistan Railways on Sunday received the first 46 out of 230 new high-speed passenger coaches from #China. The new rail coaches reached #Karachi port#TOKAlert pic.twitter.com/Vp8m6ZBT2C — Times of Karachi (@TOKCityOfLights) November 27, 2022

The commercial use of these coaches will begin on various fast passenger trains after the completion of the test run.

Pakistan Railways earlier inked an agreement with a Chinese locomotive for the acquisition of these trains.