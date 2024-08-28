Ireland records highest migration increase since 2007: Details inside

DUBLIN - The authorities in Ireland have confirmed that the country recorded the highest level of migration since 2008 as fresh figures have been released.
The figures released by the Central Statistics Office (CSO) imply that the Republic of Ireland experienced its most significant population increase in 16 years last year.
The population rose by nearly 99,000 people between April 2023 and April 2024, marking the largest 12-month increase since 2008.
The increase is primarily due to a notable rise in net migration, which contributed 79,300 individuals to the population. In addition, there were 19,400 more births than deaths over the same period. The net migration figure represents the highest level since the record peak of over 100,000 in 2007.
The latest figures reveal that Ireland's population is approximately 5.38 million. Eva Leahy, Statistician in Population Estimates and Projections at the CSO, highlighted that this increase of 98,700 people is the most substantial since 2008 when the population grew by 109,200.
As far as the details are concerned, immigration played a crucial role in this demographic shift, with an estimated 149,200 immigrants entering the country over the past year. This includes 30,000 returning Irish citizens, 27,000 EU citizens, 5,400 UK citizens, and 86,800 individuals from other countries, including a significant number of Ukrainians.
On the other hand, emigration also saw a rise, with approximately 69,900 people leaving Ireland. This outflow consisted of 34,700 Irish citizens, 10,600 EU citizens, 3,000 UK citizens, and 21,500 people from other nations.
The influx of Ukrainian refugees under the EU's Temporary Protection Directive has ignited discussions around immigration in Ireland. This unprecedented migration wave has put considerable strain on Irish state resources, forcing the government to resort to temporary housing solutions, including tents.
Ireland’s housing crisis is now a contentious topic amongst the decision-makers and right-wing protests and incidents targeting asylum accommodation centers have irked the lawmakers of the country.
Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal and Dirham on August 28, 2024 in open market.
US dollar was quoted at 278.4 for buying and 280.1 for selling. Euro's buying rate is 309.4 and the selling rate is 311.89.
British Pound rate is 365.2 for buying, and 368.70 for selling. UAE Dirham AED was at 75.6 and Saudi Riyal hovered at 73.90.
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 08:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|278.4
|280.1
|Euro
|EUR
|309.4
|311.89
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|365.2
|368.70
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.60
|76.23
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.90
|74.43
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|186.93
|189.18
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|732.6
|740.6
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|202.65
|207
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.25
|38.65
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.03
|40.43
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.68
|36.03
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.34
|3.45
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.98
|1.99
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|903.45
|908.53
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|59.25
|60.25
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|169.34
|171.34
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.14
|26.44
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|723.13
|727.21
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.44
|77.14
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|201.75
|203.75
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.15
|26.45
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|324
|328.94
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.57
|7.72
Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.