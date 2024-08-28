Search

Ireland records highest migration increase since 2007: Details inside

12:42 PM | 28 Aug, 2024
DUBLIN - The authorities in Ireland have confirmed that the country recorded the highest level of migration since 2008 as fresh figures have been released.

The figures released by the Central Statistics Office (CSO) imply that the Republic of Ireland experienced its most significant population increase in 16 years last year.

The population rose by nearly 99,000 people between April 2023 and April 2024, marking the largest 12-month increase since 2008.

The increase is primarily due to a notable rise in net migration, which contributed 79,300 individuals to the population. In addition, there were 19,400 more births than deaths over the same period. The net migration figure represents the highest level since the record peak of over 100,000 in 2007.

The latest figures reveal that Ireland's population is approximately 5.38 million. Eva Leahy, Statistician in Population Estimates and Projections at the CSO, highlighted that this increase of 98,700 people is the most substantial since 2008 when the population grew by 109,200.

As far as the details are concerned, immigration played a crucial role in this demographic shift, with an estimated 149,200 immigrants entering the country over the past year. This includes 30,000 returning Irish citizens, 27,000 EU citizens, 5,400 UK citizens, and 86,800 individuals from other countries, including a significant number of Ukrainians.

On the other hand, emigration also saw a rise, with approximately 69,900 people leaving Ireland. This outflow consisted of 34,700 Irish citizens, 10,600 EU citizens, 3,000 UK citizens, and 21,500 people from other nations.

The influx of Ukrainian refugees under the EU's Temporary Protection Directive has ignited discussions around immigration in Ireland. This unprecedented migration wave has put considerable strain on Irish state resources, forcing the government to resort to temporary housing solutions, including tents.

Ireland’s housing crisis is now a contentious topic amongst the decision-makers and right-wing protests and incidents targeting asylum accommodation centers have irked the lawmakers of the country.

