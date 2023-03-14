Search

Farah Gogi declared proclaimed offender in money laundering case

09:02 PM | 14 Mar, 2023
Source: File Photo

LAHORE – The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has declared proclaimed offender Farhat Shehzadi, aka Farah Gogi, a close friend of former prime minister Imran Khan’s wife Bushra Bibi, in a money laundering case.

Reports said the FIA would contact the Interpol to bring her back to Pakistan for investigation in the case, adding that the investigation agency had gotten irrefutable evidence against her.

A court notice has also been released, stating that Farah Gogi should be produced before the court within 30 days.         

The anti-money laundering cell of the FIA registered a case of Rs849 million against her after Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) referred the inquiry to the investigation agency.

According to the FIR, Farah was involved in criminal act by committing corruption and receiving kickbacks as abnormal credit transactions were reported in her bank accounts. She has also been accused of taking bribes against the transfers of police officers, and other public officers.

Farah also used her influence in the award of various government projects, the FIR said.

