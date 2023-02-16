Search

FIA summons Farah Gogi, her husband in money laundering case

06:30 PM | 16 Feb, 2023
FIA summons Farah Gogi, her husband in money laundering case
ISLAMABAD – The Federal Investigation Agency has issued notices to Farhat Shehzadi aka Farah Gogi, a close friend of former prime minister Imran Khan’s wife Bushra Bibi, and her husband Ahsan Jameel Gujjar in a money laundering case.

The FIA has directed them to appear before the investigation team on Feb 17 along with their replies in the case, which was initiated over a suspicious transaction of Rs220.19 million to the account Ghausia Builders from Gujjar’s account.

The husband and wife duo has been issued separate notices by the FIA. They have been directed to bring the record of their transactions during the appearance.

Farah Gogi landed in hot waters after leaders of PDM alleged her of corruption and misuse of his contacts. However, she has been denying the allegations as baseless.  

NAB Lahore defends probe against Farah Khan

