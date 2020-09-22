Pakistan Army soldier martyred in Afghan cross-border fire

Web Desk
02:22 PM | 22 Sep, 2020
Pakistan Army soldier martyred in Afghan cross-border fire
PESHAWAR – A Pakistani check post on Bajaur sector was targeted from Afghanistan side late last night, resulting in the martyrdom of 24-year-old Sepoy Sabir Shah, the military's media wing said on Tuesday.

According to ISPR, Pakistan has been consistently raising the issue for border management on other side to avoid use of Afghanistan soil against Pakistan.

The soldier was laid to rest with military honour in Kohat today.

On Saturday, two Pakistani soldiers were killed in a shootout with militants during a search operation in the province's North Waziristan district, around 160 kilometers (100 miles) south of Bajur district.

In July, Pakistan said militants killed a soldier in a cross-border attack on a security post in Bajur district.

