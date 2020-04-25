PTI Foundation Day: PM Imran vows to ensure rule of law to achieve Quaid's vision

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Imran Khan on Saturday reiterated his party's resolve to ensure rule of law in order to achieve vision of Quaid-e-Azam, Muhammad Ali Jinnah, as the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf is celebrating its 24th Foundation Day.

Founded in Lahore on 25 April in 1996 by incumbent PM Imran Khan, the party aims to create a welfare Madina-like state, with provision of all basic amenities of life to masses, including education, health and employment.

In series of tweets, he said their struggle for the achievement of that mission during the last 24 years was arduous one when compared with other political parties.

He also highlighted the basic objectives of the mission. “24 years ago today, PTI embarked on our mission of achieving our Quaid Jinnah’s vision for Pakistan as a modern Islamic welfare state. To achieve this we had to achieve the following: 1. Rule of Law where all are equal before the law & the powerful are brought under the law. 2. Break the stranglehold of the elite capture of our state & of our nation’s resources; & redistribute these resources more equitably in order to lift our poor out of poverty. Ours has been a long & arduous struggle – more than any other political party,” he tweeted.

The prime minister especially mentioned late Naeemul Haq , Ahsan Rasheed and Saloni Bokhari during years long struggle by the party.

“Today I want to remember our founding members who are not with us anymore – Naeemul Haq, Ahsan Rasheed and Saloni Bokhari,” he added.

