Iran lowers the number of twin blasts fatalities to 84

Iranian officials revised down the death toll from the bombings at a prominent general's memorial on Thursday, saying that 84 people were killed in twin blasts in the country's south the day before.

Interior Minister Ahmad Vahidi was cited by Tehran's official news agency IRNA as saying that "the number of martyrs from this tragedy has been announced as 84 so far, according to forensic statistics.”

The director of Iran's emergency services, Jafar Miadfar, also verified the updated death toll, stating that some bodies had been mutilated and tallied "several times" leading to the previous number of 95 deaths.

On the other hand the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) has condemned the terrorist bombing in Iran that killed several civilians.

OIC Secretary-General Hissein Brahim Taha, Secretary-General in a message to the Iranian government extended condolences over the death of people and wished a speedy recovery to the injured.

“The OIC renews its solidarity with the Islamic Republic of Iran in this tragic event,” a statement from the OIC said.

The event aimed to commemorate the slain commander Qassem Soleimani, who was killed in a US drone strike back in 2020.

State media reported the initial and subsequent explosions occurring at a cemetery in Kerman, the southeastern city where Soleimani was buried. A local official in Kerman province confirmed the nature of the blasts as terrorist attacks.