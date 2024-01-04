Search

World

Iran lowers the number of twin blasts fatalities to 84

Web Desk
07:53 PM | 4 Jan, 2024
Iran lowers the number of twin blasts fatalities to 84
Source: IRNA

Iranian officials revised down the death toll from the bombings at a prominent general's memorial on Thursday, saying that 84 people were killed in twin blasts in the country's south the day before.

Interior Minister Ahmad Vahidi was cited by Tehran's official news agency IRNA as saying that "the number of martyrs from this tragedy has been announced as 84 so far, according to forensic statistics.”

The director of Iran's emergency services, Jafar Miadfar, also verified the updated death toll, stating that some bodies had been mutilated and tallied "several times" leading to the previous number of 95 deaths.

On the other hand the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) has condemned the terrorist bombing in Iran that killed several civilians.

 OIC Secretary-General Hissein Brahim Taha, Secretary-General in a message to the Iranian government extended condolences over the death of people and wished a speedy recovery to the injured.

 “The OIC renews its solidarity with the Islamic Republic of Iran in this tragic event,” a statement from the OIC said.

The event aimed to commemorate the slain commander Qassem Soleimani, who was killed in a US drone strike back in 2020.

State media reported the initial and subsequent explosions occurring at a cemetery in Kerman, the southeastern city where Soleimani was buried. A local official in Kerman province confirmed the nature of the blasts as terrorist attacks. 

More than 100 killed, 141 wounded in bomb blasts near Iran general Qasem Soleimani's tomb

Web Desk

Facebook Comments

World

06:38 PM | 3 Jan, 2024

More than 100 killed, 141 wounded in bomb blasts near Iran general ...

07:54 PM | 16 Dec, 2023

Iran executes Israeli spy agency Mossad’s agent

09:52 PM | 7 Nov, 2023

Trump says Imran Khan spent a week in silence after US killed Iran's ...

02:42 PM | 29 Oct, 2023

Bomb blasts rock prayer meeting in India’s Kerala; one dead, scores ...

12:02 AM | 26 Oct, 2023

Iran bans female actors to work over hijab violations

10:42 AM | 15 Oct, 2023

Iran warns Israel to stop attacks to prevent escalation of war as ...

World

11:01 PM | 2 Jan, 2024

China to reopen Khunjerab Pass temporarily to facilitate traders

09:17 PM | 1 Jan, 2024

Bangladesh court sentences Nobel Laureate Muhammad Yunus to jail

08:25 PM | 3 Jan, 2024

Canadian woman sets world record for most academic degrees by any ...

03:01 PM | 2 Jan, 2024

Queen of Denmark abruptly abdicates throne on live television, ...

03:45 PM | 2 Jan, 2024

Casualties reported as Japan Airlines plane carrying over 350 ...

07:46 PM | 2 Jan, 2024

Exposed: how Gaurav Srivastava lied to Google to get corruption ...

Advertisement

Latest

08:58 PM | 4 Jan, 2024

Arisha Razi's wedding preparations in full swing

Horoscope

08:42 AM | 4 Jan, 2024

Daily Horoscope - 4th January 2024

Forex

Rupee gains against US dollar, Euro, Pound and RIyal - Check today forex rates - 4 Jan 2024

Pakistani rupee witnessed slight gains against US dollar, and other currencies in the open bank market on Thursday amid positive global cues.

US Dollar rate in Pakistan

On Thursday, the US dollar was being quoted at 280.4 for buying and 283.15 for selling.

Euro remains stable at 308.5 for buying and 311.5 for selling while British Pound rate climbs to 358.5 for buying, and 362 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED moves down to 76.6 whereas the Saudi Riyal climbs to 74.45.

Today’s currency exchange rates in Pakistan - 4 January 2024

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 280.4 283.15
Euro EUR 308.5 311.5
UK Pound Sterling GBP 358.5 362
U.A.E Dirham AED 76.6 77.3
Saudi Riyal SAR 74.45 75.2
Australian Dollar AUD 189.5 191.5
Bahrain Dinar BHD 750.01 758.01
Canadian Dollar CAD 210 212
China Yuan CNY 39.64 40.04
Danish Krone DKK 41.45 41.85
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.96 35.96
Indian Rupee INR 3.39 3.5
Japanese Yen JPY 1.95 2.04
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 916.95 925.95
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 61.19 61.79
New Zealand Dollar NZD 176.57 178.57
Norwegians Krone NOK 27.47 27.77
Omani Riyal OMR 732.5 740.5
Qatari Riyal QAR 77.45 78.15
Singapore Dollar SGD 210 212
Swedish Korona SEK 27.97 28.27
Swiss Franc CHF 322.39 334.89
Thai Bhat THB 8.18 8.33

Gold & Silver Rate

Gold prices in Pakistan move down in line with global prices; Check latest rates here

Gold price in Pakistan moved down in local market after drop in the international market.

Gold Rates in Pakistan Today - 4 January 2024

On Thursday, the price of a single tola of 24-karat gold stands at Rs220,000 and 10 grams of 24k gold costs Rs188,615. 

Meanwhile, 22 Karat Gold price stands at Rs201,200, 21 karat rate at Rs192,060 and 18k gold rate hovers around Rs164,625 for each tola.

In the global market, gold prices stand at $2046, moving down by $13.50 on Thursday.

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 220,000 PKR 2,520
Karachi PKR 220,000 PKR 2,520
Islamabad PKR 220,000 PKR 2,520
Peshawar PKR 220,000 PKR 2,520
Quetta PKR 220,000 PKR 2,520
Sialkot PKR 220,000 PKR 2,520
Attock PKR 220,000 PKR 2,520
Gujranwala PKR 220,000 PKR 2,520
Jehlum PKR 220,000 PKR 2,520
Multan PKR 220,000 PKR 2,520
Bahawalpur PKR 220,000 PKR 2,520
Gujrat PKR 220,000 PKR 2,520
Nawabshah PKR 220,000 PKR 2,520
Chakwal PKR 220,000 PKR 2,520
Hyderabad PKR 220,000 PKR 2,520
Nowshehra PKR 220,000 PKR 2,520
Sargodha PKR 220,000 PKR 2,520
Faisalabad PKR 220,000 PKR 2,520
Mirpur PKR 220,000 PKR 2,520

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Profile: Bilawal Bhutto Zardari

Sir Syed Kazim Ali, The Man Behind The Success Of Thousands

Profile: Sardar Latif Khosa

Profile: Gohar Ali Khan 

Profile: Mohammad Hafeez

Who is Aroosa Khan?

Profile: Wahab Riaz

Profile: Shan Masood

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: