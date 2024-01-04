Lifetime disqualification is against Islam, says CJP Isa

ISLAMABAD – Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Qazi Faez Isa made significant remarks on Thursday during a Supreme Court hearing regarding the lifetime disqualification of lawmakers under Article 62(1)(F) of the Constitution. He highlighted that banning anyone for life from parliament goes against the principles of Islam.

The Supreme Court had initiated proceedings due to inconsistencies in the Election Act, 2017, regarding the duration of disqualification. The case was spurred by a petition filed by former PML-N provincial lawmaker Sardar Meer Badshah Khan Qaisrani, challenging his lifetime disqualification over a fake degree in 2007.

CJP Isa stressed the need to settle the constitutional issue swiftly to prevent confusion among returning officers receiving nomination papers for upcoming elections.

Today’s hearing, presided over by a seven-member bench led by CJP Isa, aimed to seek clarity on the disqualification period for lawmakers, either a five-year term per the Election Act 2017 or a lifetime ban under Article 62(1)(F).

CJP Isa referenced Islamic principles, emphasizing the high regard for human status according to the Holy Quran. He underscored that the concept of lifetime disqualification contradicts the possibility of repentance, a fundamental aspect of Islam.

There were discussions on the need for a constitutional amendment to address lifetime disqualification and a caution against creating obstacles in the forthcoming elections. A lawyer representing petitioners faced rigorous questioning from the bench, with CJP Isa expressing concerns about advocating for lifetime disqualification, suggesting alignment with dictatorial tendencies.

The court adjourned the hearing, aiming to resume deliberations the following day. The outcome of this case will significantly impact various politicians’ eligibility for the upcoming polls, including figures like Nawaz Sharif and Jahangir Tareen.