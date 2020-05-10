PAF pays tribute to women on Mother’s Day
Associated Press of Pakistan
02:57 PM | 10 May, 2020
ISLAMABAD - As the world celebrates Mothers’ Day today, the Airwomen of Pakistan Air Force (PAF) also pay tribute to the most loving creation of the world.

In this regard, Directorate of Media Affairs, PAF has produced a short promo to extol all mothers who selflessly contribute towards the upbringing of future generations, said a PAF press release.

The promo, especially highlights the self sacrificing services of the mothers belonging to the medical profession and was a sincere acknowledgment of their frontline role in the fight against Covid-19 in the country.

It was worth mentioning that women were also serving shoulder to shoulder with men in all branches of Pakistan Air Force.

