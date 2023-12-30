Search

‘Meerab and Murtasim’ fans rejoice as Tere Bin season 2 confirmed

Web Desk
11:11 AM | 30 Dec, 2023
‘Meerab and Murtasim’ fans rejoice as Tere Bin season 2 confirmed
Source: abdullah.kadwani/Insatgram

Fans of Wahaj Ali and Yumna Zaidi are excited to immerse in the exhilarating world of sparking chemistry, as famous TV drama, Tere Bin is all set to make a grand return.

The wait for Tere Bin 2 is drawing to a close, and the captivating storyline of Pakistani drama is poised to set for its enthralling journey.

Season first of the soap opera was big hit as it shattered the viewership record, and now Meerasim fans rejoice with the announcement made by Abdullah Kadwani and Asad Qureshi who announced that the shooting of Tere Bin season 2 is underway.

The post shared on Instagram shows cast and crew dressed in black and holding a clapperboard, showing the start of another chapter. In the post, Mr Kadwani thanked fans worldwide for their steadfast support, acknowledging their pivotal role in the success of the show.

‘Alhamdulillah, the most awaited announcement of the year is finally here… Your all-time favorite couple Yumna Zaidi & Wahaj Ali, the one & only #Yumhaj, with their unmatched on-screen chemistry are back with a bang in Tere Bin Season 2’, it said,

Some part of Tere Bin season 1 draws criticism, however the performances and ending earned widespread praise.

With the announcement, social media is flooding with #TereBin2 posts as fans expressed love and support, for their beloved on-screen duo.

02:22 PM | 30 Dec, 2023

ECP files appeal against PHC’s ruling to take 'bat' from PTI

08:43 AM | 30 Dec, 2023

Daily Horoscope - 30th December, 2023

