Champions Trophy 2025 tickets go on sale tomorrow

Dubai Likely To Be Picked As Neutral Venue For Champions Trophy Matches

LAHORE – Fans can now secure their place at the unmissable ICC Men’s Champions Trophy 2025, taking place in Pakistan with India’s matches in the UAE from 19 February to 9 March.

Tickets for group stage matches and the second semi-final to be played in Pakistan will go on general sale on Tuesday, 28 January, at 13h00 Gulf Standard Time (GST) / 14h00 Pakistan Standard Time (PST).

Members of the ICC Family will enjoy exclusive early access, with a two-hour priority window to purchase tickets which is open now.

General stand ticket prices will start from Rs1,000, with more premium seating available from Rs1,500 in different categories including, across the 10 matches taking place in Karachi, Lahore and Rawalpindi. Physical tickets will also be available for purchase from 3 February at designated TCS Express centres across Pakistan, with details to be announced in due course.

Ticket information for the India matches to be played in Dubai, United Arab Emirates on 20 and 23 February and 2 March, will follow shortly. In the meantime, fans can register their interest in tickets here.

ICC Men’s Champions Trophy Final tickets – to be played on Sunday 9 March – will be available for purchase following the conclusion of the first semi-final in Dubai.

The thrilling two-week competition will see the world’s top eight teams put it all on the line in 15 intense matches across 19 days, with every match counting in the pursuit of the iconic white jackets.

ICC Chief Commercial Officer, Anurag Dahiya said: “We are thrilled to announce the official ticket on-sale for the ICC Men’s Champions Trophy 2025. This is a significant moment for cricket in Pakistan, hosting their first global cricket tournament since 1996.

“The Champions Trophy promises to be an unmissable event where every match counts showcasing exciting cricket, featuring the world’s best teams competing for the coveted white jackets. We encourage fans to not miss out and get their tickets now for the first Champions Trophy since 2017.”

Picture of Web Desk
Web Desk
Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

