Flood Victims in Punjab to get Rs10Lac for Lost Homes, Rs50,000 per Animal, Rs20,000 per Acre for Damaged Fields

WAZIRABAD – Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz announced record-breaking relief package worth millions of rupees.

Victims whose houses were completely washed away will receive Rs1 million each, while partially damaged homes will be compensated with Rs500,000.

CM assured relief to audience with further promises, saying Rs500,000 will be given to those who lost cattle and Rs50,000 for every cow, goat, or sheep destroyed in the floods. Farmers weren’t left behind either, they will be paid Rs20,000 per acre for damaged fields.

Maryam Nawaz added that her government “will not abandon the people of Punjab in their darkest hour,” vowing swift action to rebuild lives and livelihoods in flood-ravaged Wazirabad.

So far, at least 118 people have lost their lives in Punjab due to the recent floods, according to Relief Commissioner Nabeel Javed. The deaths occurred in various flood-related incidents and assured that compensation for the victims would be provided soon.

Punjab Chief Secretary Zahid Akhtar Zaman announced that the provincial government will initiate a survey in 28 affected districts to assess the scale of damage. He directed authorities to accelerate the drainage of floodwater and the restoration of damaged roads.