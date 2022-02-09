“Xposure 2022” to sponsor education of Syrian refugee child depicted in ‘The Reader’ photograph

SHARJAH – A poignant image of 10-year-old Hussein enjoying a quiet moment with a book while seated on the edge of a garbage bin has demonstrated the astonishing power of a single photograph in stirring emotions and driving positive change at the sixth edition of the Xposure International Photography Festival that opened today at Expo Centre Sharjah.

Hussein, who fled with his family from Syria to Lebanon, had to drop out of school and collect junk, scrap and plastic from trash cans to support his family. On finding a book in the garbage one day, the young boy began to read, as if to escape from the reality around him.

It was a picture captured at this crucial moment by architect Rodrigues Mghames that has changed the boy’s life forever. The photo, shared on social media platforms, went ‘viral’ in just a few hours, and became a subject of discussion on key Arabic and international media outlets as it depicted Hussein’s thirst for knowledge and passion for reading despite the harsh reality of his circumstances.

Organised by the Sharjah Government Media Bureau (SGMB), Xposure today (Wednesday) announced the sponsorship of Hussein’s education until high school in cooperation with The Big Heart Foundation (TBHF), a UAE-based global humanitarian organisation. The generous gesture is a moving testament to the impact of photography in changing lives and exemplifies Sharjah’s vision in promoting books and reading for all, especially those in vulnerable circumstances.

This picture reflects a key message embraced at Xposure about the inherent power of photography as a force for good and its ability to make a difference in the lives of individuals and communities.

Xposure also honoured engineer Rodrigues Mghames at the opening ceremony of the festival in recognition of his role in sharing Hussein’s story with the world.

Commenting on the initiative, HE Tariq Saeed Allay, Director General of SGMB, said: “By highlighting suffering and injustices, photography gives the world insights into people’s diverse conditions, all of which have a great impact on the viewers. By supporting Hussein, Xposure wants his picture to be a global message that takes photography’s role beyond observing and documenting reality to become a tool for changing it for the better and a means to explore solutions to the problems spotlighted by photographers.”

Mariam Al Hammadi, Director of TBHF, said: “This initiative reflects the values of compassion embodied in the UAE and particularly in Sharjah, to come to the assistance and support of less fortunate people. This aligns with TBHF’s core mission to protect and empower vulnerable children and their families in vulnerable situations across the world. We believe that knowledge and education are pivotal to changing people’s lives and aim to help fulfil Hussein’s passion for reading. In collaboration with our partners in Lebanon, TBHF will ensure his access to education with Xposure, which is today setting forth an inspiring example of how creative events and festivals can support humanitarian causes.”

For his part, Rodrigues Mghames hailed Xposure’s initiative, describing how he had contacted several charity and humanitarian organisations to help fund Hussein’s education and support his family. Mghames remarked that the impact of Sharjah’s philanthropic efforts is visible in many conflict-ridden countries and communities worldwide. He added that Xposure’s gesture is a fine example of the manifestation of the value of art and highlighted its role in the elevation of humanity.