Minal Khan and Ahsan Mohsin Ikram spend fun-filled weekend

Pakistan's much-loved showbiz stars Minal Khan and Ahsan Mohsin Ikram recently spent a fun weekend together and gave sneak peeks to their massive fan following too.

Turning to his Instagram handle, Moshin gave a glimpse of their time spent together as he posted a series of pictures.

"Sunday is my favorite day ☀️", he captioned.

A dreamy engagement for the duo, they exchanged rings in a private ceremony on June 11, 2021. Minal wore an embroidered teal green outfit and Ahsan chose an all-white sherwani for the occasion.

Ahsan and Minal had their “baat pakki” ceremony in May. It was a simple and private affair, attended by family and close friends.