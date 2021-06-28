Minal Khan and Ahsan Mohsin Ikram spend fun-filled weekend
Share
Pakistan's much-loved showbiz stars Minal Khan and Ahsan Mohsin Ikram recently spent a fun weekend together and gave sneak peeks to their massive fan following too.
Turning to his Instagram handle, Moshin gave a glimpse of their time spent together as he posted a series of pictures.
"Sunday is my favorite day ☀️", he captioned.
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
A dreamy engagement for the duo, they exchanged rings in a private ceremony on June 11, 2021. Minal wore an embroidered teal green outfit and Ahsan chose an all-white sherwani for the occasion.
Ahsan and Minal had their “baat pakki” ceremony in May. It was a simple and private affair, attended by family and close friends.
Minal Khan, Ahsan Mohsin look fabulous at ... 12:46 AM | 12 Jun, 2021
Pakistani TV actress Minal Khan and her boyfriend Ahsan Mohsin Ikram got officially engaged on Friday. The couple ...
- 11-year-old becomes UK's youngest mother after falling pregnant at ...04:13 PM | 28 Jun, 2021
-
- Wahab Riaz turns 3603:43 PM | 28 Jun, 2021
- Ghee, oil prices to go up by Rs18/kg from next month03:11 PM | 28 Jun, 2021
-
-
- Mehwish Hayat’s cherry-picking video in Skardu wins hearts02:05 PM | 28 Jun, 2021
- Minal Khan and Ahsan Mohsin Ikram spend fun-filled weekend01:50 PM | 28 Jun, 2021
- World must recognise Pakistan's consistent peace overtures: CJCSC Gen ...09:59 PM | 26 Jun, 2021
- Pakistan seeks explanation from HBO management for censoring PM ...11:02 AM | 23 Jun, 2021
- 16 Pakistani universities among Asia's top 50002:36 PM | 8 Jun, 2021
- Famous figures who survived serious plane incidents07:21 PM | 29 May, 2021