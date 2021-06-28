Lahore shopkeeper pays the price for his generosity

Lahore shopkeeper arrested for selling veggies at prices below official rates
02:25 PM | 28 Jun, 2021
Lahore shopkeeper pays the price for his generosity
LAHORE – Police have arrested a shopkeeper in the Punjab capital for selling vegetables at lower rates compared to the rates set by the local government.

The incident took place in Raiwind police precincts on Sunday when Price Control Magistrate Kashif Bashir ordered action against the vegetable seller and left people fuming at this development.

Police officials not only arrested shopkeeper Waqas Mohammad but also registered a case against him under the Price Control Act 1977 and Food Stuff Act 1958.

As the news surfaced on social media, Lahore Deputy Commissioner Muddassir Nazir sprang into action and stripped the magistrate of his powers. The DC has also sought a reply from the official over his unintelligible move.

Meanwhile, PM’s aide Shahbaz Gill, in a tweet, called the incident 'absurd'.

