Woman poisons three buffaloes, one cow after fight with husband in Faisalabad

FAISALABAD – A woman poisoned the household’s livestock after a quarrel with her husband in an area of Faisalabad city of Punjab.

Three buffaloes and a cow were killed in the incident, with her husband approaching the police to take an action against her.

The weird incident took place in the vicinity of Mamo Kanjan, where Zafar Iqbal lost four of his livestock to poisoning.

Iqbal accused his wife of poisoning the animals out of anger, leading to the death of three buffaloes and one cow, valued at over Rs1.2 million.

In his statement to the police, the man explained that his wife wanted to sell the livestock to financially support her children from her first marriage. The dispute over money escalated, and his wife took this inhumane step.

The husband further stated that after the incident, his wife has escaped. The police have launched an investigation into the matter.