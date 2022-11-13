Danish Taimoor's Elvis Presley avatar rocks the internet

Danish Taimoor's Elvis Presley avatar rocks the internet
Source: Danish Taimoor (Instagram)
Halloween may be over but dressing up as your favourite iconic pop figure may never go out of fashion.

Keeping the spirits of true Elvis Presley fans alive, Pakistani actor Danish Taimoor stunned the internet with his latest avatar that received a positive response from his millions of fans on social media platforms.

The Deewangi actor received many accolades from his diehard fans who loved his all-black outfit embodying Presely's signature style. 

For the unversed, Elvis Presley is dubbed as the "King of Rock and Roll", and regarded as one of the most significant cultural figures of the 20th century. Presley permanently changed the face of American popular culture but died at the age of 42 leaving behind his legacy.

Donning a chic black leather jacket inspired by Presley, the Band Khirkiyon Kay Peechay actor stunned the internet with his resemblance to the Hollywood icon. 

On the work front, Taimoor was last seen in Mera Rab Waris, Janbaaz, Deewangi, Mehar Posh, Ishq Hai and Kaisi Teri Khudgharzi.  

