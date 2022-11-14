Today's gold rates in Pakistan – 14 November 2022
08:25 AM | 14 Nov, 2022
Share
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs156,250 on Monday.
The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs 133,960. Likewise,10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs 122,921 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 143,490.
Important note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 156,250
|PKR 1,790
|Karachi
|PKR 156,250
|PKR 1,790
|Islamabad
|PKR 156,250
|PKR 1,790
|Peshawar
|PKR 156,250
|PKR 1,790
|Quetta
|PKR 156,250
|PKR 1,790
|Sialkot
|PKR 156,250
|PKR 1,790
|Attock
|PKR 156,250
|PKR 1,790
|Gujranwala
|PKR 156,250
|PKR 1,790
|Jehlum
|PKR 156,250
|PKR 1,790
|Multan
|PKR 156,250
|PKR 1,790
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 156,250
|PKR 1,790
|Gujrat
|PKR 156,250
|PKR 1,790
|Nawabshah
|PKR 156,250
|PKR 1,790
|Chakwal
|PKR 156,250
|PKR 1,790
|Hyderabad
|PKR 156,250
|PKR 1,790
|Nowshehra
|PKR 156,250
|PKR 1,790
|Sargodha
|PKR 156,250
|PKR 1,790
|Faisalabad
|PKR 156,250
|PKR 1,790
|Mirpur
|PKR 156,250
|PKR 1,790
- First winter rain brings mercury down in Lahore, other cities10:44 AM | 14 Nov, 2022
- Trade at Pakistan-Afghanistan border suspended after deadly border ...10:18 AM | 14 Nov, 2022
- T20 World Cup 2022: Pakistan’s Shadab Khan, Shaheen Afridi make it ...09:44 AM | 14 Nov, 2022
- Imran Khan takes ‘U-turn’ over US conspiracy, says he no longer ...09:17 AM | 14 Nov, 2022
- Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, ...08:48 AM | 14 Nov, 2022
Danish Taimoor's Elvis Presley avatar rocks the internet
10:57 PM | 13 Nov, 2022
- Bipasha Basu, Karan Singh announce birth of their first child08:01 PM | 13 Nov, 2022
- Celebrities support Pakistan despite T20 World Cup loss07:39 PM | 13 Nov, 2022
- Mehwish Hayat 'goes green' in latest video10:14 PM | 13 Nov, 2022
- Only two Pakistani universities make it to Asia’s top 10003:15 PM | 10 Nov, 2022
- Pakistanis named among 'The World's Most Influential 500 Muslims'10:16 PM | 2 Nov, 2022
- Shehbaz Sharif, Imran Khan, Gen Bajwa named among world’s 500 most ...10:36 PM | 1 Nov, 2022
- India falls behind Pakistan, Myanmar in Global Hunger Index02:30 PM | 16 Oct, 2022