What did Zaman Khan do before entering the world of cricket?

LAHORE – Pakistan pacer Zaman Khan made his ODI debut when he was called up to replace Naseem Shah in a crucial match against Sri Lanka in Super Four stage of Asia Cup 2023.

The right-arm fast bowler emerged victorious in many ways due to his performance despite Pakistan failed to qualify for the final round of the regional tournament.

Defending a total of 252 runs total in a rain-affected match, the Pakistani bowling lineup displayed impassive performance as the match was decided on the last ball.

Zaman Khan was picked for delivering the death over as Sri Lanka needed eight runs to win. He showed skills in first three ball before a thick outside edge reduced the score to 2 runs on the fifth ball of the over. Sri Lanka won the match by two wickets.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has released an interview of Zaman Khan on social media. He revealed that he used to work as a labourer with his father and brother, adding that he had worked as a loader at a brick kiln in his hometown.

Sharing how he entered the cricket world, he said: “There was a cricket match going on at our ground, and I used to watch people playing. On that day, I went there and expressed my desire to play cricket. They gave me ball and asked to deliver an over”.

Khan said all the 12 deliveries thrown by him were wide, adding that the next day he bowled again and there was not a single wide ball. “From there, I developed an interest in becoming a fast bowler,” he said.

“When I was sick, I would take leave from school, but I went to play cricket,” he said. “Keeping in view my passion for cricket, one day a brother of mine told me to attend trials for Under-16 Mirpur. I went there, gave the trial, and got selected.”

Zaman Khan further revealed, "I didn't have my family's support, and I even cried to get support”. “When I got selected for Pakistan Under-16, I went on a tour to Australia and took the most wickets there.”

He said he was named as best emerging talent due to his performance in the PSL. Then I thought I could play for the Pakistan team. “I knew I would have to work even harder, and I will perform well in domestic cricket as well,” Zaman Khan said.

The pacer wanted to establish a cricket academy in his city to provide opportunities to children interest in the game.

He concluded, “Cricket has given me a lot, and if it wasn't for cricket, maybe I wouldn't have been able to do much for my family. Cricket has doubled my livelihood.”