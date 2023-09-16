Mexican drug lord El Chapo’s son Ovidio extradited to US over drug trafficking

Ovidio Guzman Lopez, the son of infamous drug lord Joaquín "El Chapo" Guzmán, has been extradited to the United States (US), the from Attorney General Merrick B. Garland revealed it in a statement on Friday.

Ovidio Guzmán, who is also known as El Ratón (The Mouse), was arrested in northern Mexico for leading the Sinaloa drug cartel with his brother. The arrest took place in January this year, international media repoted.

The US attorney general in a statement said, ““Today, as a result of United States and Mexico law enforcement cooperation, Ovidio Guzman Lopez, a leader of the Sinaloa Cartel was extradited to the United States. This action is the most recent step in the Justice Department’s effort to attack every aspect of the cartel’s operations.”

The fight against the cartels has involved incredible courage by United States law enforcement and Mexican law enforcement and military servicemembers, many of whom have given their lives in the pursuit of justice, he said.

“I am grateful to them and to the Department’s prosecutors for their work and their sacrifice. I am also grateful to our Mexican government counterparts for this extradition. The Justice Department will continue to hold accountable those responsible for fueling the opioid epidemic that has devastated too many communities across the country,” he resolved.

Ovidio, who is also facing charges for ordering the murder of a singer who refused to sing at his wedding, is one of four children El Chapo had during his relationship with Griselda López in the 1980s and 90s.

The Sinaloa cartel, a notorious criminal organisation, is estimated to have smuggled over 1,000 tonnes of drugs into the US.